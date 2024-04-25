3 Everett babies overdose on fentanyl in 4 days; 1 dead

In the span of four days, three children just under the age of 1 overdosed on fentanyl in Everett. One of those babies died as a result.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, April 20 around 7:45 a.m. at a home on E. Marine View Drive. An 11-month-old was found unresponsive by their parents. Before medics arrived, the child was given Narcan. The child was taken to the hospital for further treatment and was later released.

The second overdose happened four days later, on April 24 at an apartment building in the Port Gardner neighborhood. This time, a 6-month old was having difficulty breathing. Firefighters administered first aid, including giving the child Narcan. The infant is currently at Seattle Children's Everett clinic.

Less than two hours after that call, firefighters got a call about a 13-month-old who wasn't breathing in the Westmont neighborhood. Firefighters immediately began life-saving measures and the child was taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the child died.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the child's official cause of death.

It does not appear that the incidents are related.

"The City of Everett is deeply concerned about the increasing fentanyl overdoses that involve young children. Even a small amount of fentanyl residue can be lethal to children, as the drug can be more potent to a baby or toddler's smaller body and lack of opioid tolerance. Pills can look like candy to children, especially when they're brightly colored," Everett Police and Fire said in a news release.

It's unclear at this time if any parents will face criminal charges.

Fentanyl can look like colorful candy, making it extra risky for kids.

The CDC says parents should keep any medications, drugs, or needles out of sight and out of reach for kids.

What are some signs of an opioid overdose?

Person is unconsciousness

Very small pupils

Sow or shallow breathing

Vomiting

An inability to speak

Faint heartbeat

Limp arms and legs

Pale skin

Purple lips and fingernails

If someone is overdosing, administer Naloxone (Narcan) and call 911 immediately.

Naloxone works to reverse opioid overdose in the body for only 30 to 90 minutes. But many opioids remain in the body longer than that. Because of this, it is possible for a person to still experience the effects of an overdose after a dose of naloxone wears off, according to the National Institute of Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Narcan (Naloxone) is safe to give to people of all ages, from infants to elderly adults.

This includes a child who may have accidentally taken an opioid pain reliever or medicine to treat opioid-use disorder.

If you have an infant under 4 weeks old who has been receiving prescribed opioids regularly and stops, they may experience sudden opioid withdrawal. It may be life-threatening if not treated the right way, according to the CDC.

The Washington Recovery Helpline is available 24 hours a day. You can reach them at 1-866-789-1511.

