Officials urge more people to carry Naloxone after babies in Everett overdosed on fentanyl

Everett Police Department is conducting criminal investigations after three infants overdosed on fentanyl through exposure at their homes. Officials said one of the babies, a 13-month-old, died Wednesday.

"Obviously, it hits pretty hard when our most vulnerable are exposed to things like that," said Everett police officer C.J. Hawley. "I have seen it happen, unfortunately, but three in the span of a few days is certainly unheard for me."

Though it’s unheard of for Hawley, U.S. Poison Centers report the number of children exposed to fentanyl is climbing at an alarming rate.

In 2020, U.S. Poison Centers said 120 children ages six and under were exposed to fentanyl nationwide, and it jumped to 539 children in 2023. Researchers found 82% of the exposures happened at home, which the Washington State Department of Health said is a concern locally.

"Unfortunately, we have been seeing increasing numbers of children exposed to fentanyl, particularly toddlers, children two and under, because it's at that age that they're most likely to accidentally swallow objects in their environment, including fentanyl pills that they might find on the floor," said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, the Chief Science Officer at DOH.

All three overdoses in Everett happened within four days, between April 20 and April 24. Officials said they don’t believe the incidents are connected.

Detectives said the two 6-month-olds were saved with Narcan, a brand of the Naloxone medication used to reverse the symptoms of overdose and save lives. As detectives continue criminal investigations in each case, first responders are pleading for more people to keep naloxone close at hand.

Hawley said with the rise in fentanyl-related overdoses in Everett, he doesn’t go on patrol without Narcan.

"All emergency responders carry it, at least in this area, and I’d recommend anybody who could possibly be exposed to something like that carry it," said Hawley. "I’ve seen it firsthand. Our officers and emergency responders in Everett see it daily, nightly, the positive immediate effects of naloxone administration."

Who should carry Narcan?

Firefighters in Everett administered Narcan in at least two of the infant overdose cases. Rachael Doniger, the department’s public information officer, said it’s a good idea for more people to start adding the life-saving medication to their First Aid kit.

"Fire agencies are seeing greater calls with overdoses, and having bystanders supplied with Narcan can be the first responders on scene before our firefighters actually get there to start the process to reverse the overdose," said Doniger.

Kwan-Gett, who is a pediatrician and epidemiologist by trade, said many community organizations offer a two-dose kit of naloxone at no charge.

"Our partner at the University of Washington operates the website StopOverdose.org. That website has information on where to find naloxone for free throughout the state. Naloxone is also available at pharmacies. It's available in an over-the-counter form, Narcan, which generally sells for around $40-$50 for a two-dose kit. Naloxone is also available through a prescription," said Kwan-Gett.

Community organizations, including the ACT Program in Snohomish County, offer free training sessions on how to administer Narcan and other life-saving mechanisms.

"Sometimes it takes 1-3 minutes for [Narcan] to take effect. And then try to keep the person awake and breathing and then lay them on their side to prevent choking and stay with the person until emergency assistance arrives," Doniger said.

Even when you administer Narcan, you still need to call 911.

Doniger also encouraged more people to learn the signs and symptoms of fentanyl-related overdose. This includes constricted or pinpointed pupils, falling asleep or losing consciousness, slowness or weakness, struggling to breath or not breathing, choking or gurgling, cold or clammy skin, or skin discoloration, especially on the lips.

Kwan-Gett said Narcan should not be considered as the only solution to fentanyl-related overdoses. He advised the first step should be parents and caregivers receiving treatment and medication to overcome their addiction.

"Opioid use and fentanyl use is a public health problem that needs a public health response. Fentanyl use disorder, opioid use disorder, they're medical problems and medical problems that have effective treatments available," said Kwan-Gett.

DOH’s chief of science also advised, "Make the environment safe with medications locked and secured or out of reach of children. Make sure the spaces where children learn and play, especially for toddlers, are free of stray pills that they might accidentally swallow."

The Washington Recovery Helpline is available 24 hours a day. You can reach them at 1-866-789-1511.

