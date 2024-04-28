Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing that left two people in serious condition Friday night.

Police say they received reports around 8:20 p.m. of an injured man running for safety near S Raymond St. and Shaffer Ave. S in the Mid-Beacon Hill neighborhood.

First responders arrived on scene and treated a victim for multiple stab wounds.

The man was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Around 20 minutes later, police learned that another man had arrived at Swedish Hospital with similar injuries. He was also taken to Harborview in serious condition.

Seattle Police say the events were likely related.

Homicide Detectives are now leading the investigation into the stabbings.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

