Semi-truck fire closes northbound I-405 in Renton

The northbound lanes of I-405 in Renton are closed after a semi-truck caught fire on Tuesday morning. Troopers say they are searching for a hit-and-run driver who caused the crash.

Editor's note: The Washington State Patrol (WSP) previously reported that this incident resulted in a fatality. The WSP sent out a correction shortly after.

Crews knock out semi-truck fire in Renton.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out the first alert at around 6:17 a.m., saying that a truck fire was fully blocking all lanes near NE Park Dr. and SR-900 near milepost 5.

Just before 6:30 a.m., the Renton Fire Department (RFD) announced that crews were actively working to knock out the flames. The fire was extinguished by 7:26 a.m.

Northbound lanes of I-405 in Renton shut down after deadly semi-truck fire.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is at the scene investigating the incident.

At 6:37 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson announced that someone died in this incident. Shortly after, the WSP issued a correction stating that after speaking with the driver of the semi-truck, they confirmed there were no other individuals in the truck, indicating that this was not a deadly incident.

Authorities say this was a hit-and-run crash, and troopers are searching for a suspect in an older green Honda Civic. Anyone with information is asked to call the WSP.

Troopers say there is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.