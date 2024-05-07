Partner of Renton woman found dead in Mexico charged with murder

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Reyna Hernandez, a Renton resident who went missing and was later found dead in Mexico.

Renton Police say the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Louie Hernandez, remains in a Mexican jail and officials are seeking his extradition back to King County. Family told FOX 13 that Louie was Reyna's partner.

Related article

Police say Louie was arrested in Mexicali on unrelated charges for possession of drugs and ammunition. Now charged with murder, King County prosecutors asked to set his bail at $5 million.

Reyna went missing on Feb. 26. She was reported missing after the hair salon she owned in the Renton Highlands neighborhood remained closed for several days, with neighboring businesses notifying police of her disappearance.

On March 8, detectives learned Reyna's body was found in Mexico after receiving a lead from a family member. She was found in a cemetery near Mexicali on the Tijuana Highway.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Office of International Affairs of the U.S. Department of Justice are now working on an extradition request packet. Once finished, the DOJ will formally request Louie's extradition from Mexico.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

U.S. Coast Guard seizes $50.8M worth of cocaine, rescues stranded sailor

Kitsap County quadruple murderers sentenced to life in prison without parole

King County Sheriff's Office drug bust nets $2M in narcotics

Poulsbo house fire under investigation, 2 injured

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.