Poulsbo house fire under investigation, 2 injured

Crews are investigating a house fire that happened in Poulsbo early Tuesday morning.

According to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue (CKFR), at around 3:40 a.m., firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in the 12000 block of Dogwood Ave. NW, which is just east of Island Lake.

Firefighters knocking down a fire that engulfed a structure in Poulsbo on Tuesday. (Photo: Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

The reporting party told dispatch there were possibly trees on fire and an additional structure. Callers also stated they heard explosions.

When crews arrived, they found a detached garage and two sheds on fire.

Crews eventually put out the fire and managed to keep it from spreading to the main residence and surrounding trees.

The CKFR says two people were taken to a nearby hospital with burns on their hands.

The County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.