North Kitsap superintendent suspected of stealing campaign signs prior to special election

Trail cameras recorded a person damaging and stealing campaign signs in Kitsap County ahead of the Feb. 13 special election. The top suspect under investigation is Laurynn Evans, the North Kitsap School District Superintendent.

The North Kitsap School Board voted to place Evans on paid administrative leave while the Kitsap County Prosecutor’s Office reviews the case.

At the center of the conflict are signs opposing the district's capital bond measure on the ballot. The damaged and stolen signs read "VOTE NO NKSD BOND."

On Jan. 26, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office notified the public about the investigation on social media. Deputies responded to reports from a man and woman who owned the "VOTE NO" signs, stating their signs were repeatedly stolen or damaged. The owners installed trail cameras to monitor the problem areas.

The sheriff’s office stated on the morning in question, "The two individuals said they decided to hide by the spots where they claim signs have been repeatedly stolen. Around 6:30 AM Friday one of the individuals said they saw a woman take two of the signs" and placed them in the back of a pickup truck. The owners told deputies they followed the woman in the pickup truck to a meeting hall in Poulsbo.

The couple got the truck’s license plate.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the meeting hall. "When they arrived, they spoke to the couple who stated the woman who stole the signs was attending a function inside the meeting hall. That woman was contacted and confirmed she was the owner of the pickup truck. She was questioned about the theft of the campaign signs. During questioning the woman stated she was not involved with the thefts."

Further investigation determined Evans was a suspect in the case.

Pam Keeley, a Poulsbo resident, said she could not believe the allegations against the superintendent when news spread quickly throughout the community.

"I thought it was devastating that a public official would go to those ends to try to tip an election," said Keeley. "Sets such a poor example for the kids in the schools. To go against the voice of community members, teachers and staff that have other ideas."

This measure included a measure on the ballot that had voters conflicted throughout the area. In Proposition 1: NKSD Capital Bond 2024, the district asked voters to approve a measure that would raise more than $242 million to rebuild, expand and upgrade most schools district-wide.

Jennifer Markaryan, communications coordinator for North Kitsap School District, further explained the bond would include "rebuilding two new schools to provide safe, modern and flexible learning spaces for 21st Century academics, reducing and eliminating aging portable classrooms, increasing safety and security, and providing updated and safe athletic spaces for our student athletes and the community."

When more signs saying "NO" to the proposition popped up, more of those signs disappeared, allegedly at the hands of the superintendent. Video of the incidents circulated throughout the community.

It was an act so unthinkable, Keeley said she submitted public records requests to the sheriff’s office, Poulsbo Police Department and City of Poulsbo to learn the facts in the investigation.

"We have to go to measures like public records requests and do our own research, bring some light to the issues, expose the conversations in a fuller way so that the public can participate and have accessibility," said Keeley. "We have a history of poor communications in this area, with the school district, with the city council and the mayor, in not getting straight answers. Also, being left out of conversations that are really important and should involve the community."

Some voters argued what was caught by those trail cameras exposed a bigger issue with lack of transparency, accountability, and equity in the district.

"We’ve been battling it out with the district and trying to get someone to pay attention, because I’m from the Latinx community, to issues of racism and discrimination for over a year. And the only thing she was caught doing was actually maybe stealing these signs," said Danielle Rueb Castillejo, who has three children enrolled in the district.

During the school board’s Feb. 8 meeting, most members of the board voted to place Evans on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Mike Desmond, board president, abstained from voting, which drew laughing and booing from the public audience.

Community members, including Evans, now await potential charging decisions from the county prosecutor’s office. Keeley said she believed Evans should be charged.

"Even the superintendent of our schools has to be held to the same standard that anyone else is held to, in terms of accountability, in terms of consequences," said Keeley.

Markaryan said the board of directors appointed Rachel Davenport, executive director of human resources, as acting superintendent for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, Markaryan wrote, "The board had received many questions and concerns from the community. We understand that it is frustrating for our staff, families, and community that we cannot discuss details of personnel matters. The Board is committed to a full and fair investigation, to making evidence-based decisions, and to keeping the best interests of our students as our guiding focus. We appreciate your patience during this time."