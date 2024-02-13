Washington 2024 Special Election: Breaking down this year's ballot measures

Nearly $2 billion in school improvements is on the ballot in the Tuesday special election.

Five school districts in Western Washington say almost all their campuses need major repairs and expansion.

The biggest ask is from Edmonds—a $700 million plan, split into two propositions. Prop 1 is a $594 million bond for construction, the bulk of which will pay for two new elementary schools and two new middle schools. Prop 2 is a $120 million levy which would pay for tech learning.

Tacoma comes in at a close second with its request; Prop 1 is a $650 million bond that would replace five deteriorating neighborhood schools:

DeLong Elementary

The School of Industrial Design, Engineering & Art

Point Defiance Elementary

Stanley Elementary

Whitman Elementary

Tacoma's levy would also fund renovations at four other campuses.

Puyallup is trying to get their own Prop 1 passed for the third time in two years. The $259 million levy would cover repairs that are sometimes endangering students—examples from the district include a sinkhole at Puyallup High School and a sewage leak in an elevator shaft.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Puyallup schools seek ‘critical’ infrastructure upgrades with capital levy

Prop 1 was rejected twice in 2022, but it was only narrowly defeated.

Next, Sultan has the smallest request at $80 million, but some would argue they have the biggest need.

District officials say their schools are overcrowded and falling apart. Their bond would buy a new elementary school, renovate a second and convert a third to make space for fifth- and sixth-graders.

Lastly, the North Kitsap School District is asking voters to pass a $242 million bond, its first ballot proposition since 2001. This bond will rebuild two elementary schools, continue the modernization at Poulsbo Middle School and eliminate portables across the district.

But the pros of Prop 1 have been overshadowed by accusations that the school superintendent has been stealing anti-bond issue signs around the district.

And one major non-school-related ballot issue to keep an eye on—Renton voters are being asked to raise the minium wage to $20.29 per hour.

While the increase would make it the highest minimum wage in the country, supporters say it's necessary due to inflation, and the rate would be comparable to what hourly workers already earn in SeaTac, Tukwila and Seattle.

But the Renton Chamber of Commerce says the wage hike will drive prices even higher, as employers pass the extra cost along to customers.