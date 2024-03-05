Renton Police searching for a hair salon owner possibly taken against her will

Detectives with Renton Police Department are searching for a woman who was possibly taken against her will last week.

No one has seen or heard from 54-year-old Reyna Hernandez since she disappeared on Feb. 26. Not only are detectives looking for her, but a man who might have answers to where she is.

"We are working under the assumption that she is ok, and we are working to find her and if she needs help to get her that help," said Meeghan Black, communications manager for Renton Police Department. "We are extremely concerned for Reyna’s well-being at this time."

Hernandez has owned a hair salon in the Renton Highlands neighborhood for more than 10 years. The salon has been closed for several days, and police said there has been no sign of Hernandez returning. Staff at neighboring businesses said they are also worried about where Hernandez has been all this time.

"I hope we can maybe find her, hopefully, preferably alive and everything," said German Sahagun, a staff member at La Fuente Mexican Restaurant.

The restaurant is located next to Hernandez’s salon. Sahagun said she is a regular customer, usually seated in the bar area and orders a carne asada plate.

"She’s very loud, she’s very friendly. You can hear her from across the room, so you know she was in here. She would always greet you when she would walk in. That day, I didn’t get any of that," said Sahagun.

That day he is referring to was Feb. 24. Sahagun said it was an afternoon he noticed something different about Hernandez, including where she chose to sit—a corner booth at the entrance of the restaurant with two women friends.

"She didn’t order her regular item. This time she ordered something different, and she seemed kind of timid, she seemed very quiet that day, which I thought was a bit odd," said Sahagun.

That day was the last time Sahagun saw Hernandez.

Black said Hernandez’s friend spoke to her on the phone the morning of Feb. 26.

"Between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday, and she was going to run an errand at a home in south Renton. No one has heard from her since. She has not opened her business, which is highly unusual and she’s not answering her phone, which is out of character for Reyna," said Black.

Police were notified of Hernandez’s disappearance on Feb 28. Black said detectives launched an investigation after learning constant calls and texts between Hernandez, family, friends, and salon clients suddenly stopped.

Multiple tips led detectives to that home in south Renton where Hernandez told her friend on the phone she was running an errand.

"They have served many search warrants and uncovered evidence that leads us to believe that she was taken against her will. We do expect foul play in this case," said Black.

Detectives said Hernandez knew all three men who live at the south Renton house, two of whom have been cooperative in the investigation.

However, detectives said they have yet to meet the third man of the house.

"That person is not responding to any communication, and we do not have a way to get a hold of that person right now," said Black. "We would very much like to speak with him."

Black said detectives are being very careful in releasing details to preserve the open and active investigation. They are continuing to work under the assumption that Hernandez is ok.

"We are interviewing all of her friends, family who may have spoken to her last and trying to really track down the last movements that we know where she was seen," said Black.

Her car also has not been found. Hernandez’s family traveled to Renton from Mexico to get some answers and help in the search to find her. As more details develop about her disappearance, Sahagun said he hopes those details bring his regular customer back to her usual spot.

"I just hope she’s ok, I hope we can find her," said Sahagun. "I hope she can just come back honestly, because it’s just really scary, really a scary thing."

Hernandez drives a maroon Ford Flex with WA plates APR9503.

She is around 6'0" and weighs around 210 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

If you've seen Hernandez, call 911.