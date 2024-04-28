Two arrested, including juvenile, in Everett drive-by shooting

Everett Police arrested two people, including a juvenile, in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a man hospitalized on Friday.

Police say they originally responded to a shooting on 18th Ave. W near 98th Pl. SW in Everett's Holly neighborhood.

After investigating the scene, members of the Everett Police Department Anti-Crime Team and Violent Crime Unit arrested two suspects later in the day.

One of the suspects, identified as a juvenile, was booked into the Denny Youth Center for a drive-by shooting charge.

The other suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

The victim of the shooting remains hospitalized.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Tip Line at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

