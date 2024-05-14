SILVER Alert activated for missing, at-risk Auburn woman

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) activated a SILVER Alert for an elderly woman last seen in Auburn.

According to the WSP, 86-year-old Lois McCrabb was last seen on Monday at around 6 p.m.

Authorities say she left her home in Auburn with no known destination. She may be unable to return home without help.

Lois is described as being 5’4", and weighing 150 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

She drives a gray 2019 Ford SUV with Washington license plate: #CFY1813.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and reference case number 24-04574.

The WSP activated this SILVER Alert on behalf of the Auburn Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.