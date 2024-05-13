Fife Police looking for missing endangered man

article

Washington State Patrol has put out a missing endangered persons alert for a man last seen at his Fife home over the weekend.

According to Fife Police, 36-year-old Courtney Chase was last seen around 10 p.m. at his home on Sunday, May 12. State Patrol have not provided a neighborhood or address.

He hasn't been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, black sweatpants and Crocs.

Chase is 5'11" and weighs around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 911.