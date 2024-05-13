Expand / Collapse search

Fife Police looking for missing endangered man

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 13, 2024 3:42pm PDT
Missing Persons
FOX 13 Seattle
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has put out a missing endangered persons alert for a man last seen at his Fife home over the weekend.

According to Fife Police, 36-year-old Courtney Chase was last seen around 10 p.m. at his home on Sunday, May 12. State Patrol have not provided a neighborhood or address. 

He hasn't been seen since. 

He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, black sweatpants and Crocs. 

Chase is 5'11" and weighs around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. 

If you see him, call 911.