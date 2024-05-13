Fife Police looking for missing endangered man
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has put out a missing endangered persons alert for a man last seen at his Fife home over the weekend.
According to Fife Police, 36-year-old Courtney Chase was last seen around 10 p.m. at his home on Sunday, May 12. State Patrol have not provided a neighborhood or address.
He hasn't been seen since.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, black sweatpants and Crocs.
Chase is 5'11" and weighs around 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, call 911.