Businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian joined Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Thursday to discuss criminal justice reform.

The two were joined by four people who were granted clemency by President Joe Biden earlier this week.

This comes during "Second Chance Month," which is dedicated to promoting post-incarceration rehabilitation and re-entry programs.

During the meeting, Kardashian commended President Joe Biden for his recent commutations and pardons.

Kim Kardashian's fight for justice

This isn't Kardashian's first time at the White House.

She also advocated for clemency during Former President Donald Trump's tenure, and was a central figure in lobbying Trump to pass the "First Step Act," which grants early release to people who are incarcerated in exchange for their participation in recidivism reduction programs.

Kardashian is credited for helping grant clemency to Alice Johnson back in 2018 after she spent 21 years behind bars.

Johnson was serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense in an Alabama prison.

Her case garnered national attention after Kardashian advocated for her freedom, even sitting down with former President Trump and urging him to grant her clemency.

