WSDOT: Busy construction season on I-90 this summer

Heading east this summer? Not so fast — the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is expecting a busy season of construction projects on I-90, so be sure to plan ahead!

Ripped up roads and construction zones are an ordinary sight for folks traveling along I-90, but WSDOT is going to be stepping up the work this summer with several multimillion-dollar projects.

The biggest one is a $335 million project to improve safety and congestion in Snoqualmie Pass between Hyak and Easton. This project is scheduled to last through Fall 2028, and will add a new lane in each direction, stabilize the rock slopes, add more wildlife crossings and improve traffic management systems.

Starting in May, crews are going to start rock blasting near Easton. If you plan to head that way, WSDOT encourages you to text the word "START" to 85107 for information on the crews’ schedules.

Another major project is the ongoing work on the Vantage Bridge, which will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crews repair the road.

