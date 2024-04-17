SR-520 Bridge toll rates going up 10%; WA officials seek public input

Washington transportation officials are floating a 10% hike on toll rates on the SR-520 Bridge this summer, but are looking for public input on how exactly to implement it.

The Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) says, according to state law, toll rates on the SR-520 Bridge need to keep up with the state’s financial obligations, while also keeping travel times, speed and reliability of the thoroughfare.

The State Treasurer determined in Dec. 2023 that current toll rates aren’t going to cut it by July 2025.

Toll rates are going to be increased by 10% starting in Summer 2024.

Right now, WSTC is considering two options for toll hikes:

Option A : Increase tolls 10% "across the board" for all times and days of the week, including weekends, with toll rate adjustments anywhere from $0.15–$0.45 depending on the time of day Increase tolls 10% "across the board" for all times and days of the week, including weekends, with toll rate adjustments anywhere from $0.15–$0.45 depending on the time of day

Option B: Increase tolls an average of 10% per week with more consistent rate variations; toll rate adjustments range from -$0.10 to $0.70, depending on the time of day Increase tolls an average of 10% per week with more consistent rate variations; toll rate adjustments range from -$0.10 to $0.70, depending on the time of day

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Option A, weekday rates ((WSTC))

MORE TRANSPORTATION NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Alaska Airlines ground stop lifted but flight delays expected all day

Sea-Tac Palestine protests: 46 people arrested, all out on bail

Foot vs. motor traffic: The push to pedestrianize Seattle's Pike Place Market

Washington State Ferries vehicle reservations now available

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

Commuters can weigh in by taking a WSTC survey online through May 1. You can also submit written comments using the WSTC’s online form, email transc@wstc.wa.gov, call (360) 705-7070 or send mail to PO Box 47308, Olympia WA 98504-7308. Additional public input can be submitted through June 30, 2024.