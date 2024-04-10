Washington State Ferries vehicle reservations now available

Drivers planning to board a Washington State Ferries (WSF) vessel during the summer travel season can now reserve their spot.

Vehicle reservations on some of the ferry routes are available now through June 15.

WSF said reservations are not required but are strongly recommended because there is limited stand-by space available on all sailings.

What routes are available for reservations?

Port Townsend/Coupeville: Reservations can be made two months before the season start date at 10 a.m. PT. 80% of car spaces are released and the 20% is held of emergency and stand-by.

Anacortes/San Juan Islands (Friday Harbor, Orcas Island, Shaw Island, Lopez Island): During normal operations, 75% of the space on each sailing is available to reserve, and the remaining 25% is held open for emergency and stand-by vehicles. Additional stand-by space could be available if there are no-shows.

What happens if there is a service disruption?

New reservations may be unavailable and travelers who have an existing reservation will be prioritized over stand-by.

How much does a reservation cost?

WSF wants to remind travelers a reservation is not a ticket. It doesn't cost anything unless you don't show up, and if you don't show up, you will be charged a fee.

Anyone who makes multiple reservations and only uses one, will be charged a no-show fee for the unused reservations.

Is the reservation round trip?

Vehicle reservations are one way so travelers need to make reservations for both departing and returning trips.

How to purchase a ferry ticket

Reservations are for vehicles online but walk-on passengers and bicyclists can buy their tickets online or pay when arriving at the terminal or tollbooth.

All travelers will need a ticket.

Change or cancel vehicle reservations

Changes or cancelations to reservations must be before 5 p.m. P.T. the day before travel to avoid a no-show fee.

Anyone changing or canceling a reservation should make sure to change or cancel the return trip also to avoid a no-show fee.

When to arrive at ferry terminal

For the Port Townsend/Coupeville ferries, travelers are advised to line up 30-35 minutes before their reserved boat.

For the Anacortes/San Juan Islands - Friday Harbor, Orcas Island, Shaw Island, and Lopez Island (Domestic), drivers should arrive 45-60 minutes before the sailing.

Out of service ferry

The international service to and from Sidney, B.C. is out of service until at least Spring 2030 due to vessel availability challenges, said ferry officials.

MORE TRANSPORTATION NEWS

West Seattle business mapped for destruction by light rail, frustrated Sound Transit didn't offer early move

Why are gas prices so high in Seattle? Here's what we know

Lynnwood light rail opening date announced

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.