One of the most important bridges that connects I-90 to western and eastern Washington is getting a serious makeover, with construction already underway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) project will replace the existing bridge deck on the Vantage Bridge.

WSDOT says this project will ensure the safety of the highway, maintain its structural integrity and extend the life of the bridge.

The Vantage Bridge was originally built in 1962, and the last time it received a major overhaul was in 1982.

The four-lane highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the project, which is expected to be completed in about three years.

Only one lane of the bridge will be closed for now until the end of May. All lanes should be open for Memorial Day weekend, Labor Day weekend, and the week of Fourth of July.

Travelers will experience long delays eastbound on Fridays and westbound on Sundays during the summer travel months, and are encouraged to choose alternate routes.

Traffic should also be restored to two lanes in each direction for winter from November through April.

The Washington State Patrol is also warning drivers about the project, reminding them to slow down and pay attention.