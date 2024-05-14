Department of Health launches WA-specific 988 crisis website

The Washington State Department of Health launched a new suicide and crisis lifeline website. It's specifically designed for Washingtonians, giving more localized resources instead of the national resources from 988.

In July 2022, a national law went into effect, changing the crisis Hotline from a 10-digit 1-800 number to three digits: 988. The three-digit number, like 911 or 211, is much easier to remember in a crisis than 1-800-273-8255.

"Our state’s new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline campaign website highlights Washington-specific mental health resources, including many specifically designed for priority populations," said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary, Prevention and Community Health Division. "We hope this new website provides more awareness of this lifesaving free and confidential service, encourages people to use the lifeline, and supports a more compassionate and accessible mental and behavioral health care system."

In a DOH survey, 37% of respondents said they were familiar with the 988 Lifeline. Additionally, about 80% of participants whose primary language is other than English had not heard of the 988 Lifeline.

Washington has three 988 Lifeline crisis centers that answer calls, texts, and chats from around the state:

Your call, text, or chat will be directed to one of these crisis centers based on your area code. If one of the three centers can’t answer, you’ll be directed to the national backup center.

Trained crisis counselors can provide support for:

People experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm

People concerned about someone else experiencing emotional crisis

People dealing with emotional stress for any number of reasons, for example: Depression or anxiety Feelings of isolation or loneliness Trauma Mental health conditions and symptoms Economic or relationship worries Abuse Worries about drug or alcohol use A loved on dealing with a mental health crisis

If you’re unsure whether 988 fits your circumstances, you’re still welcome to call. Crisis counselors can work with you to find the right resource.

If you are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone.

Help is available 24/7, 365 days a week via 988. You can find more mental health resources for Washington here. The line is free to call or text.

The 988 Lifeline’s call, chat, and text features are all available in Spanish. You can also get interpretation services in over 240 languages and dialects if you call.

