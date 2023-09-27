Crisis Connections leads on new 988 suicide prevention hotline

Crisis Connections, which is leading the implementation of the new 988 Crisis and Suicide Lifeline in the Seattle area, said the new national 3-digit hotline will make it easier to people to get help.

"Our 988 Crisis and Suicide Lifeline is an anonymous, confidential, and supportive place for people to turn when they are grappling with emotional distress," said Crisis Connections CEO Michelle McDaniel. "This can encompass a wide range of emotions and challenges, from depression and loneliness to substance use and concerns for a loved one. Our lifeline is a safe haven, a non-judgmental space where individuals can seek help and guidance to navigate their crises."

Suicide Prevention Month in September is an important time to let people know about resources like the new hotline that help them manage mental health crises.

The 988 Lifeline has a proactive and prevention-focused model. McDaniel said callers don’t have to be in the midst of a severe crisis to reach out. Sometimes a compassionate, trained listener can intervene early, providing much-needed support that prevents situations from escalating into more severe and disruptive crises.

Regence BlueShield recognized the critical role Crisis Connections plays in the community and stepped forward with support for the Seattle nonprofit’s mission. "The grant from Regence was huge for us," McDaniel said. "It allowed us to focus on supporting our invaluable workforce – the dedicated individuals at Crisis Connections who are on the frontline, providing heroically compassionate support to our community during their most challenging moments."

The importance of self-care for crisis workers cannot be overstated. They shoulder the immense responsibility of being the lifeline for those in need, making it crucial for their own well-being to be nurtured. The support from Regence was instrumental in providing the necessary resources for self-care support, ensuring that Crisis Connections' staff remains resilient and capable of continuing their vital work.

This collaboration not only exemplifies the power of corporate-community partnerships but also reinforces the idea that, as a community, we are stronger when we stand together, ensuring that no one has to face their darkest moments alone.