Seahawks sign fourth-round linebacker Tyrice Knight

Linebacker Tyrice Knight signed his rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday as the team now has six of their eight selections from this year's NFL Draft now inked to their four-year rookie deals.

The fourth-round pick out of the University of Texas-El Paso joins defensive tackle Byron Murphy (first round), tight end AJ Barner (fourth round), cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett (fifth round), and D.J. James (sixth round), and guard Sataoa Laumea (sixth round) as draft picks from this year's class to have signed their deals with the team.

All rookie contracts for draft picks are four-year deals, though first-round picks carry an option for a fifth season.

Only guard Christian Haynes (third round) and tackle Mike Jerrell (sixth round) remain unsigned from the class.

Knight was a junior college transfer to UTEP from Independence Community College in Kansas. In three years for the Miners, Knight played two years as an outside linebacker before moving inside for his final season.

Knight's senior season at middle linebacker was highly productive as he racked up 140 tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 12 games played for UTEP. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors as he led the conference in tackles and tackles for loss.

The Seahawks begin "organized team activities" (OTAs) next week as the team moves into the second phase of offseason work.

