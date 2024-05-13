Seahawks sign four draft picks, two tryout players

article

The Seattle Seahawks signed four of their selections from the 2024 NFL Draft on Monday, as well as a pair of players that took part in their rookie mini-camp earlier this month on a tryout basis.

Tight end AJ Barner (fourth round), cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett (fifth round), and D.J. James (sixth round), and guard Sataoa Laumea (sixth round) all signed their four-year rookie contracts with the team ahead of the start of "organized team activities" (OTAs) beginning next week.

Additionally, defensive end Nathan Pickering and former Washington State University linebacker Devin Richardson each signed deals with the team after their tryouts with the club through rookie mini-camp in early May.

The additions of Pickering and Richardson round out Seattle's 91-man roster. They have an exemption for tackle Max Pircher, who is a part of the NFL International Player Pathway program.

Richardson played just one season at WSU after transferring from the University of Texas. He had 62 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble in 12 games played for the Cougars.

Pickering played at Mississippi State University and appeared in 51 games with 30 starts for the Bulldogs, recording 124 tackles, 30.0 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks.

The Seahawks now have five of their eight-player draft class under contract. First-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy signed his deal with the team during rookie mini-camp. The remaining unsigned picks are guard Christian Haynes (third round), linebacker Tyrice Knight (fourth round), and tackle Mike Jerrell (sixth round).

