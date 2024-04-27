Seattle Seahawks add UTEP LB Tyrice Knight, Michigan TE AJ Barner in fourth round of NFL Draft

article

The Seattle Seahawks added UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight, and Michigan tight end AJ Barner with their two selections in the fourth round to kick off the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks made a trade early in the round with the Denver Broncos to move back 16 spots in the round while adding a fifth-round pick to their allotment. That left Seattle with two picks just four selections apart in the middle of the fourth round.

Knight was a junior college transfer to UTEP from Independence Community College in Kansas. In three years for the Miners, Knight played two years as an outside linebacker before moving inside for his final season.

Knight's senior season at middle linebacker was highly productive as he racked up 140 tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 12 games played for UTEP. He earned first-team All-Conference USA honors as he led the conference in tackles and tackles for loss.

"It meant everything to me," Knight said of being selected. "I've been waiting for this call my whole life, so to finally get it, you know, you never thought this moment could have happened, but you know, I'm blessed it happened, I'm blessed to be here, I'm ready to be a Seahawk."

Knight is listed at 6-feet and 233 pounds with a wingspan of 6-foot-6. Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Knight "has some coverage limitations, but he is a rabid dog against the run, with the instincts and play personality that directly led to production."

"I just feel like I'm very versatile," Knight said. I feel like I can play good in the run game, good in the pass game. Just an all-around backer from sideline to sideline. I think I can do anything a coach asks me to do it without hesitation. … I feel like I'm a perfect linebacker for the Seahawks and I'm glad they made this decision."

The Seahawks had nice in for a visit prior to the draft as one of their "30" allotted visits in the pre-draft process.

Barner transferred to Michigan last year after spending his first three years playing at Indiana, where he was a team captain in his final season with the Hoosiers.

At 6-foot-6, 251 pounds, Barner is primarily a blocking tight end who had 22 catches for 249 yards with a touchdown last season in earning All-Big-Ten honorable mention. Because he spent just one season at Michigan, he didn't overlap with head coach Mike Macdonald, center Olu Oluwatimi, or defensive tackle Mike Morris during his time in Ann Arbor, but he did play under special teams coach Jay Harbaugh.

"I'm a football player," Barner said. "If you ask me to go out there and catch 10 passes a game, I'll go do that. If you go ask me to man-up the "C" gap and you know, be physical, I'll go do that. If you asked me to plan on every special team, I'll go do that. I love strapping up the helmet. I love playing physical football. And this has been my dream since I've been a kid. So it's what I love to do."

With the fifth-round pick they added in the trade with the Broncos, the Seahawks took Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett with the first pick of the round.

Pritchett is a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back that has played multiple roles during his four-plus years with the Tigers. Pritchett has played both outside cornerback and in the slot while also having handled kick return duties in prior seasons.

"I think I’m a really smart corner," Prtichett said. "A really long, fast corner that can play in any type of scheme. I think I’m really good at press (coverage). I’m versatile. I can play inside and outside. I think that’s the best way I can describe it."

Pritchett started 40 of 54 games played at Auburn with 115 tackles, three interceptions, and 26 passes defended. He met with the Seahawks and defensive backs coach Karl Scott both on a Zoom call and during practices at the Senior Bowl.

Pritchett ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but added he had a 4.28 time during training. Seahawks general manager John Schneider happened to be in the media room while Pritchett relayed that answer and quipped "is that good?" to the reporters in the room.

"I think it helped a lot because there wasn’t that many corners that opted to run, to be honest," Pritchett said of his combine performance. "I knew that I could run. It’s been in my blood. I’ve been fast my whole life. I was ready for that moment. To be honest, I wanted to run lower, but it was cool to run a 4.36."

Story will be updated with the remainder of day three selections.

