Seattle Seahawks select Texas DT Byron Murphy II with 16th pick in NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks selected Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II with the 16th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Murphy was just the second defensive player selected in the draft as the first 14 picks were exclusively on the offensive side of the ball. Murphy was a second-team All-American selection this year for the Longhorns and was named the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year. Murphy had 29 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks this year at Texas.

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Murphy led Texas with a team-best 45 quarterback pressures and ranked No. 1 among all FBS interior defensive linemen in pass rush win percentage (19.6 percent). He's a touch undersized at just over 6 feet and 297 pounds, but is equally adept in the running game.

Murphy played multiple spots along the defensive line with the Longhorns and also scored two touchdowns on offense in spot use. He had a 1-yard rushing touchdown and a 1-yard receiving touchdown last season.

Murphy helps add to a Seattle defensive line that has really struggled heavily against the run in the last several seasons. Re-signing Leonard Williams this offseason, seeing Uchenna Nwosu return from a pectoral injury, and Mike Morris back from a shoulder injury will all aid in improving that area as well, but Murphy gives them another top option to add to the unit.

UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu was the first defensive player selected with the 15th overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts. Six quarterbacks, four offensive tackles, three wide receivers, and a tight end went in the first 14 picks before defensive pieces started to come off the board.

For the second straight year, the Seahawks have made the second pick of a defensive player in the class. Last year, Seattle took cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick, two selections after the Houston Texans drafted defensive end Will Anderson Jr. third overall. The Seahawks likely weren't thinking they'd be getting the second defensive player off the board while holding the 16th pick this year.

