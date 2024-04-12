Seattle Seahawks adding guard Laken Tomlinson

article

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to add veteran guard Laken Tomlinson to their roster, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Friday afternoon.

The deal was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Tomlinson, 32, has played nine seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. He was a first-round pick of the Lions in 2015 and has missed just one game due to injury during his career. He was a Pro Bowl selection while with the 49ers in 2021 before moving to join the Jets.

The addition of Tomlinson gives Seattle a veteran starting option at guard following the departure of Damien Lewis this offseason and Phil Haynes remaining a free agent. The guard position was one area that still clearly needed to be addressed at some point this offseason. Even with the addition of Tomlinson, more additions could still come.

Tomlinson is likely penciled in as the starter at left guard with Anthony Bradford at right guard. Tremayne Anchrum Jr, McClendon Curtis, Raiqwon O'Neal and Max Pircher are all potential depth options as well.

