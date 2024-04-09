Seattle Seahawks add OL Max Pircher, place RB Bryant Koback on retired list

article

The Seattle Seahawks signed former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Max Pircher for some additional depth on Tuesday while placing running back Bryant Koback on the reserve/retired list.

Pircher, 24, has not appeared in a regular season NFL game, but has spent time with the Lions and the Los Angeles Rams. A native of Italy, Pircher played football for the Hildesheim Invaders in Germany and the Swarco Raiders in Austria before joining the Rams as a part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in 2021.

Pircher spent two seasons on the Rams practice squad and last season with the Lions all under the International Player Plathways Program umbrella.

The Seahawks listed Pircher as a tackle in their announcement of the move.

Koback, 26, has spent time on the practice squads of the Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Philiadelphia Eagles after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Toledo in 2022. Koback also has never appeared in an NFL game.

The Seahawks also announced the numbers that each of their new additions this offseason will be wearing.

