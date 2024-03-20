Seattle Seahawks sign DT Johnathan Hankins, S K'Von Wallace

article

The Seattle Seahawks made a pair of defensive additions on Wednesday as they officially signed defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and safety K'Von Webster.

Hankins, 31, played for new defensive coordinator Aden Durde last season with the Dallas Cowboys, where Durde had been the defensive line coach.

A second-round draft pick in 2013 by the New York Giants, Hankins is an accomplished NFL veteran with 11 years of playing experience. He spent four years with the Giants, one season with the Indianapolis Colts, four-plus seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, and parts of the last two years with the Cowboys.

Last season in Dallas, Hankins started all 14 games he appeared in with 27 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two passes defended.

Hankins joins Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, Dre'Mont Jones, Myles Adams, and 2023 rookies Cameron Young and Mike Morris as options along the interior of the defensive line.

Wallace, 26, joins the Seahawks' secondary after spending last year with the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. He played in 17 games last year with 12 total starts, recording 89 tackles, an interception, and six passes defended.

A fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, Wallace was mostly a special teams contributor before getting a chance to start last season. Wallace was waived by Arizona and claimed by the Titans.

Wallace told John Boyle of Seahawks.com that the chance to play in Mike Macdonald's defense was one of the things that attracted him to Seattle.

"I like the system he had in place over there," he said. "I'm a football guru, I watch a lot of defenses, players, systems, and seeing how guys play well in those systems. There were a few safeties on the Ravens last year who played exceptionally well, best of their careers, in that system. I hope to only add value to that same type of system, I hope to thrive in that same type of system. This system is something I feel like suits me. It came down to system, culture, team, and this just seemed like the best fit for me to help the team win and excel in my performance as well."

Wallace likely slots in behind Julian Love and recently signed Rayshawn Jenkins in Seattle's safety depth. Coby Bryant saw time at safety last season as well, and 2023 rookies Jerrick Reed II, Jonathan Sutherland, and Ty Okada will all be in the mix for roster spots as well.