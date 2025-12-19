The Brief Redmond police are renewing their call for tips in the 2017 murder of 20-year-old Adrian Anguiano, who was shot and robbed at a New Year’s Eve party. Detectives say more than 200 people were at the party and believe someone who was there can still identify the killer. No arrests have been made, and police say new information from witnesses may be key to solving the case.



As you make your plans for New Year’s Eve, Redmond police are hoping this time of year will refresh your memory and help catch a killer.

January 31 will mark nine years since 20-year-old Adrian Anguiano was shot and robbed at a party. It was Washington state’s first homicide of 2017. There were a lot of people at the scene, and detectives believe someone can identify a suspect.

The backstory:

Surveillance video from a cabana at the Trails of Redmond Apartments shows a room packed with people.

"It was a New Year’s Eve party, friends getting together that kind of expanded and got out of hand, I think, further than the original intent. Unfortunately, the result of it was this tragedy," said Redmond PD Lt. Jesse Bollerud.

Lieutenant Jesse Bollerud was the homicide detective on duty that night. He responded to a chaotic scene.

"Well, we found out after extensive interviews with witnesses and other people at the party, this was not a party where all 200 people knew each other," Bollerud said.

Word of the party had spread on social media. Adrian Anguiano was there with a friend. He was found shot in the neck outside the cabana, and his Louis Vuitton backpack had been stolen.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Adrian Anguiano

"You know, the challenge for me as an investigator was initially just identifying everybody there," Bollerud said. "Because by the time police had arrived and started to take control of the scene, most people had left and fled. So it was pouring through surveillance video, it was interviewing the people that I did know, it was trying to extend that out to identifying the people that we had at the party. And we were pretty successful in identifying most everybody there. Unfortunately, most people there either A, didn’t know the victim, any other witnesses, or were not around when the shooting happened."

Still, he believes there are people there who still have information that could help solve Adrian’s murder.

"You know, a decade’s a long time, and for a lot of people, they can have a change of heart, maybe want to assist in the investigation at this point. They might remember things that they didn’t put together that night or in the following weeks. So really, with that amount of time, it’s just a good chance to reevaluate what it is that we have and what it is that other people know," Bollerud said.

Dig deeper:

In the years following Adrian’s murder, his sister has shared the pain of his sudden loss and plea for justice.

"I think that’s what’s hurting even more, knowing that that person is out and about living their life and my brother’s up in heaven," said Mayra Morasister, Adrian’s sister.

Redmond police are going over all the evidence again but believe their biggest break might come from someone watching right now.

"You know, our hopes in airing this story is just to bring renewed attention to it, hoping to find that one missing piece, that one missed link, that witness who can lead us in a direction to be able to give closure to his family," Bollerud said.

If you have any information on Adrian Anguiano’s murder in 2017, or if you recognize any of the people in the surveillance video, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by texting the info through the P3 Tips app on your cellphone, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

