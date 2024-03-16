Seattle Seahawks signing linebacker Jerome Baker

article

The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Saturday.

The deal was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com and is a one-year deal worth $7 million. The team announced the signing Saturday afternoon.

With the additions of Baker and former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson in recent days, the Seahawks now have a new starting linebacker group in place following the departures of Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in free agency.

Ironically, Brooks is the player replacing Baker with the Dolphins after Miami released Baker in a salary cap related move last week. Brooks reached a three-year deal with the Dolphins reportedly worth a touch over $26 million in total.

Featured article

Baker, 27, has spent six seasons with Miami after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He's started 82 of 94 games played over that stretch and reached 100 tackles in three of his six seasons. His best year with Miami came in 2020, when he had a career-high 112 tackles and 7.0 sacks.

It's a significant changing of the guard at linebacker for Seattle. Wagner and K.J. Wright were fixtures in the Seahawks' defense for nearly a decade together. Jordyn Brooks was drafted with a look to the future in the 2020 draft and took the reins after Wagner's one-year departure to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 2024 season will represent the first time since the 2010 season that Wright, Wagner or Brooks weren't a part of Seattle's starting linebacker group.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

Seattle Seahawks trading for Commanders QB Sam Howell

Seattle Seahawks reach deals with Rayshawn Jenkins, Pharaoh Brown

Seattle Seahawks to re-sign Noah Fant

Seahawks reach three-year deal with Leonard Williams