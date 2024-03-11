Seattle Seahawks to re-sign Noah Fant

article

The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing tight end Noah Fant to a two-year deal worth $21 million, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Monday.

Fant, 26, has played in all 34 games possible with the Seahawks over the last two seasons after being acquired as part of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos in March 2022. Fant has 82 receptions for 900 yards and four touchdowns while splitting time with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson.

Fant had 32 catches for 414 yards and no touchdowns last season.

Getting Fant back under the umbrella was an important move for Seattle as both Dissly and Parkinson found new teams on Monday. Dissly – who was released last week in a salary cap move – reached a three-year, $14 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, while Parkinson reached a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to the agreement with Fant, Seattle had only Tyler Mabry and Brady Russell under contract at the position for the 2024 season.

The Seahawks don't typically engage heavily in the early stages of free agency and seem to be following that script again this year. While free agency doesn't "officially" being until Wednesday, teams were able to begin speaking with impending free agents early Monday.

In addition to Dissly and Parkinson, linebacker Jordyn Brooks reached a three-year, $30 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Like tight end, linebacker is another area of the roster that the Seahawks are rather thin as free agency gets underway. Brooks is moving on, Bobby Wagner isn't reportedly expected to return, Devin Bush is an unrestricted free agent, and Jon Rhattigan is a restricted free agent. Core special teamer/linebacker/fullback Nick Bellore was also released.