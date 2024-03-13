Seattle Seahawks reach deals with Rayshawn Jenkins, Pharaoh Brown

article

As the new league year begins in the NFL on Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks took care of some procedural tasks while also reaching deals to add a handful of players to the roster for next season.

The team announced they have reached agreements with a quartet of free agents who spent last season with other organizations, though two have spent time previously in Seattle. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, tight end Pharaoh Brown, offensive lineman Nick Harris and tackle George Fant all agreed to deal with the Seahawks.

Additionally, a team source confirmed an agreement with cornerback Artie Burns to re-sign with the team on a one-year deal which was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The Seahawks also gave restricted free agent tenders to cornerback Michael Jackson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan, and extended the contract of restricted free agent linebacker Darrell Taylor.

Jackson received an original round (5th round) tender, while Rhattigan has a right of first refusal tender as a former undrafted free agent. Jackson's tender is worth $3.116 million while Rhattigan's carries a $2.985 million amount.

Featured article

Jenkins, 30, has been a starter at safety for the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Jenkins has been in Jacksonville for the last three years, recording over 100 tackles in each of the last two seasons with five total interceptions.

Per the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Jenkins' minus-5.6 receptions allowed over expected was the best mark among safeties in the NFL last season.

Jenkins will pair with Julian Love at the back end of Seattle's defense after the Seahawks elected to move on from Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams ahead of the start of free agency.

Brown, 29, has played for five teams in his six seasons in the NFL and was most recently with the New England Patriots last season. In 72 career games played, Brown has made 47 starts with 64 receptions for 686 yards and three touchdowns. Brown is more of a blocking tight end and will help Seattle replace Will Dissly, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday.

Harris, 25, is a former University of Washington standout who has played in 40 games with four starts for the Cleveland Browns over the last four seasons. A fifth-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Harris is primarily a center and would seemingly project as competition with Olu Oluwatimi for the starting job with the Seahawks.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Harris' deal is for one year and worth $2.51 million with a max of $3.26 million with incentives.

Fant, 31, began his career with Seattle as an undrafted free agent signing in 2016 and spent four seasons with the Seahawks being moving on to stops with the New York Jets and Houston Texans. A former college basketball player at Western Kentucky, Fant made a shift to football late and was very raw as a prospect entering the NFL. Nevertheless, Fant started 10 games as a rookie and had carved out a lengthy NFL career.

Fant likely serves as a hedge at tackle for Abe Lucas, who missed most of last season with knee problems before having surgery this offseason.

Burns, 28, played quite well for Seattle last season, frequently filling in at the nickel spot when Devon Witherspoon was sidelined with injuries. Burns played in 14 games for Seattle with one start. He recorded 22 tackles with two passes defended.

RELATED: Seahawks reach three-year deal with Leonard Williams

RELATED: Seattle Seahawks to re-sign Noah Fant

One more item of note was the Seahawks did not tender a contract to restricted free agent lineman Jake Curhan.