Seattle Seahawks add UConn guard Christian Haynes in third round of NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks added University of Connecticut guard Christian Haynes with the 81st overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Haynes was a four-year starter and two-year team captain for the Huskies at right guard and was named a second-team All-American in 2022. He started 49 straight games for UConn after redshirting during the 2018 season and missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Haynes was prospect in the draft class and the No. 4 graded guard behind Washington's Troy Fautanu, Arizona's Jordan Morgan, and Kansas State's Cooper Beebe.

From Brugler's draft profile on Haynes: "(Haynes) showed consistent development and became just the third player in school history to be named an All-American. Although his athleticism is more solid than great in space, Haynes moves with short-area agility and positions himself with balance in his pass sets. He is an assignment-oriented blocker (both as a run blocker and pass blocker), and his toughness and torque will speak directly to NFL offensive line coaches."

Former Seahawks head coach Jim Mora was also Haynes' coach at UConn.

Laken Tomlinson is the presumptive starter for the Seahawks at left guard after signing with the team earlier this month. Haynes will come into the team with the chance to push Anthony Bradford for the starting spot on the right side of the line.

Seattle needed to add depth to their interior offensive line as Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes and Evan Brown are all no longer with the team after being starters last season. Haynes provides the Seahawks with a potential long-term solution at guard.

The Seahawks had a lengthy wait on Friday as they did not have a second-round pick following last season's acquisition of Leonard Williams from the New York Giants.

