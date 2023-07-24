Brush fire closes I-90 west of Vantage Bridge, caused by burning semi-truck

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Ryan Willmore)

I-90 is closed westbound at Vantage Bridge due to a brush fire caused by a burning semi-truck. Drivers cannot cross west across the bridge until further notice.

Details are still limited at this time, but Washington State Department of Transportation reports the brush fire erupted near milepost 136—Huntzinger Road, on the west end of the bridge. Westbound lanes of I-90 are restricted there.

A FOX 13 News viewer reached out with photos of the flaming semi-truck. It is not known what caused the truck to catch fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (WSDOT)

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area, and a detour is available on the Old Vantage Highway. WSDOT says drivers will not be able to cross the bridge westbound.

Vantage Bridge is the only way to cross the Columbia River for roughly 20 miles in either direction, either by crossing in Wenatchee or in Tri-Cities, both of which are lengthy detours.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.