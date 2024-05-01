Man arrested after woman found dead in South Seattle home

Seattle police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found dead inside a South Seattle home and a 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Before 4 p.m., officers responded to a call at a home near 46th Avenue South and South Orchard Street in the Brighton neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a woman's body inside, investigators said.

Police said the man was treated for injuries by the Seattle Fire Department and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

It's unknown how the man was injured.

Police arrested him on suspicion of homicide, and he was booked into the King County Jail.

The Seattle Police Department did not release the connection between the man and the woman.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's tip line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and Crime Stoppers will never ask for your name.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.