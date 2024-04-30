VIDEO: Teens arrested after armed carjacking, police pursuit in Seattle

Seattle Police have released new video of a pursuit from April 12, which ended in the arrest of two teenage carjacking suspects.

Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to a reported carjacking near 35th Ave SW and SW Barton St, in Seattle’s Fauntleroy neighborhood. When they arrived, they met the victim who said two people robbed them at gunpoint and one of them stole their white Audi SUV. The other suspect drove a dark-colored Hyundai the two arrived in.

Police quickly tracked down the Audi, which was left abandoned near SW 112th and 15th Ave SW.

Police shortly after spotted the suspects’ Hyundai, which sped away when they attempted a traffic stop. Seattle Police, the King County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol pursued the car through Seattle and into Burien.

Authorities say the teens eventually pulled over and ran into a nearby ravine, and the sheriff’s office helicopter was able to follow their location. Police contained the area and sent a K9 unit into the ravine, where they found the two suspects. A gun was found with other things the suspects tossed as they ran from officers.

Both boys — ages 15 and 17 — were arrested for robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, unlawful possession of firearms, and taking a motor vehicle without permission. They were both booked into juvenile detention, and both cars in the incident were impounded for investigation.

