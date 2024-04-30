Kent mother arrested for alleged assault leading to daughter's death

A domestic violence homicide investigation is underway in Kent after a woman allegedly assaulted her daughter, who later died from her injuries.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), on Sunday at around 7:16 p.m., officers responded to reports of a domestic violence assault at an apartment near the corner of W Smith St. and 64th Ave. S.

Crews with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority treated a 28-year-old woman at the scene. Police were called in after crews learned that her injuries were caused by a family member.

KPD officers spoke with the adults in the home and determined that the victim’s mother, a 58-year-old woman from Kent, had assaulted her.

Authorities say the victim’s condition rapidly deteriorated. Medics performed CPR, were able to stabilize her and took her to a nearby hospital. After hours of extensive lifesaving efforts, the hospital staff pronounced the victim dead the next day.

The victim’s mother was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on Sunday.

KPD detectives are still investigating the circumstances that led up to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KPD Tip Line at 253-856-5808, or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

More Kent stories from FOX 13:

Pursuit of armed robbery suspects leads to crash in Kent; police investigate

Unidentified man found dead near Kent railroad tracks

2 shot during Kent domestic dispute, 1 in police custody

Person escapes Kent house fire by climbing on roof

Man sentenced to 17 years for murdering girlfriend on her birthday

This is a developing story, check back for updates.