Person escapes Kent house fire by climbing on roof

One person was taken to the hospital after escaping a house fire by climbing the roof in Kent Wednesday morning.

According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), the fire happened just before midnight on 259th St., down the road from the East Hill Baptist Church.

Firefighters working on a house fire in Kent overnight. Fire and smoke can be seen pouring out of the upstairs bedroom window. One person managed to escape the fire by climbing on the roof. (Photo: Puget Sound Fire)

When firefighters arrived, flames were seen coming from the upstairs bedroom window. A person was also standing on the roof.

Crews were able to reach them and put out the flames. They were treated by PSF firefighters and King County paramedics.

Firefighters say other residents made it out of the burning home after waking up to the sound of smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

After this house fire, PSF is reminding the public to check their smoke alarms every month.

