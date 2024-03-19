Man sentenced to 17 years for murdering girlfriend on her birthday

Three years after a young mother was killed, her family has found some closure. A judge sentenced Cordonte Walker to 17 years in prison for the murder of Lourdes 'Lullies' Keymolen.

The mother's life was cut short by a man who was supposed to love her, just hours after she celebrated her 23rd birthday.

The sentencing hearing was marked by emotional outbursts and accusations that revealed the deep pain and betrayal felt by all involved. Families shared the profound impact domestic violence has had on both sides of the case.

During the chaos, Lullie Keymolen's mother, Fabby, delivered a powerful statement:

"I loved you at one time. I accepted you in my family. You promised me that you were going to be good to my daughter. You failed me, you failed as man, a father, and a son."

In a bitter tone, Fabby recalls the trust she placed in Cordonte when he was 23 years old. Now that trust has been shattered and replaced with an overwhelming sense of loss.

Lullie spent the day celebrating her 23rd birthday on August 26, 2020, which would be the last time her family would ever see her alive. The celebration took a horrific turn as a witness reported waking up to screams and seeing the young mother lying in a bush while Cordonte allegedly beat her and then ran her over.

"It sucks, it hurts to know that we waited three years to not even get what we were really hoping for, which was an answer as to why," Lullies family said.

The courtroom is silent with the weight of their grief palpable in the air. Everywhere they look, they have reminders of happier times. Looking forward, there's a void, longing for the past and aching for a future that will never be.

"For my niece, it's hard to see she comes up and we only got pictures. She says I miss my mom," Lullies brother Gabriel Keymolen said.

Her family waited years to face Lullie's killer; on Monday he asked to face them.

"I truly sincerely apologize," Cordonte said. "How you guys feel is validated. No love is lost on my side. I love all you guys and you guys deserve this moment."

A rare moment of humility as Cordonte recognizes the irreparable harm he has inflicted on both families. His mother shared her relationship with Cordonte’s father, saying they lived in a ‘house of horrors’, claiming their relationship had everything to do with his development and his explosion the night of Lullie's death.

"Cordonte will have to forever live out the rest of his days knowing that it was at his hands the woman he will forever love lost her life," his mother said.

Judge Averil Rothroth was tasked with the responsibility of sentencing Cordonte. She said the verdict, family letters, photographs and statements were all taken into consideration in her decision. The judge said this is one of the most egregious cases of domestic violence the court has seen, which weighed into the sentencing decision.

Judge Rothrock handed down the sentence, condemning Walker to 17 years in prison for felony murder and five months for unlawful possession of a firearm, which will be served concurrently.

The courtroom fell silent as Walker was handcuffed and escorted out after the sentencing. His apology offered a glimpse of remorse amidst the devastation he caused. However, for Keymolen's loved ones, the pain of her absence remains palpable – a reminder of the void left by her senseless death. He will also serve three years of a community custody sentence after he is released.

Looking ahead, both families now face the long road to healing. Walker's mother expressed her condolences, acknowledging the irreversible loss caused by her son's actions.

"May the Keymolen and Walker families one day find peace," Cordonte's mother said.

More stories from FOX 13:

King County couple searching for dog that went missing on bus in Seatac

Man killed inside Lynnwood condo identified, died from 'sharp force injuries'

Deputy shoots, kills suspect in Tacoma

Man uses sledgehammer to break into Lacey clinics

Bike takeover raises serious concerns in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle Newsletter.