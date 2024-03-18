King County couple searching for dog that went missing on bus in Seatac

A couple is desperately searching for their dog, who they say went missing on a King County Metro bus on March 14.

Kimberlie Clairmont says her boyfriend was on the A Line with their 11 month-old pit bull terrier Brazil, when they arrived at the Angle Lake station stop near International Blvd & S 200th St. around 11:50 p.m.

"He had her leash in his hand, he stepped down off the bus and she was starting to exit the bus, and the bus driver closed the doors on her leash," said Clairmont.

She says despite her boyfriend screaming and banging on the RapidRide bus doors and windows, the bus pulled away and pulled the leash out of her boyfriend's hands.

A King County Metro spokesperson reached out to FOX 13, saying that video that the agency is reviewing does not match up with the events Clairmont described. However, the agency has not shared that video with FOX 13.

A Facebook page called "Brazil is Lost" has been created to raise awareness about the missing dog and Clairmont has posted her dog's photos and story to multiple missing dog pages.

"We didn't leave the dog on the bus, we didn't forget her," said Clairmont. "The bus driver wasn't paying attention and wasn't being responsible to everyone getting safely off the bus, is how I feel."

Clairmont says she and her boyfriend have tried waiting at the bus stop to see if they can find the bus driver and have been in touch with King County Metro to get footage of the night that Brazil was separated.

"If I could have gotten the video and had a starting point and saw [where] she got off the bus by herself, I could have gotten a dog-tracking service," said Clairmont. "We just want her back. [I'm] extremely frustrated that we lost four days."

She says despite her search throughout the weekend, she hasn't received a single sighting of Brazil so far.

King County Metro sent FOX 13 this statement:

Thursday, March 14, about midnight, a customer reported they were traveling on the RapidRide A Line when they exited the bus and were separated from their dog when the doors closed.

Our top priority is safely reuniting Brazil and Kimberlie and we’re doing everything we can to help. Our customer service teams have worked directly with Kimberlie and behind the scenes to determine if anyone has seen Brazil. We’ve broadened our video search to pull footage from several buses and are reviewing them for any clues to assist in giving Kimberlie the lead she needs to narrow down her search and find Brazil. Additionally, we’re asking our bus drivers and field supervisors to keep an eye out along the A Line route and hope that having more individuals on the lookout accelerates this search.

The King County Sheriff's Office says records show Clairmont called Metro's customer service line on Friday and that another customer reported the dog missing through 911 on Monday.

Clairmont says Brazil is registered with multiple shelters throughout Western Washington and that, though her pitbull terrier is timid, she is a friendly dog.

"[Brazil] loves treats," said Clairmont. "If you can follow her or keep her in your sight, get photos and the exact point where you saw her at."