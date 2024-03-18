Man uses sledgehammer to break into Lacey clinics

article

Lacey Police are looking for a man who used a sledgehammer to break into at least two health clinics in the city.

According to Lacey PD, a man was seen around 2:13 a.m. on Monday using a sledgehammer to break the front windows at South Sound Behavioral Hospital to get access to the lobby.

Dispatch was told that the man ran off toward the Fred Meyer, which is about a quarter of a mile away from the behavioral hospital.

A police K-9 was called in to track the suspect, but he was not located.

At that time, officers were advised that a similar incident recently occurred at a behavioral health facility in Marysville, though it's unclear when that happened or what facility it is.

Just over three hours after the Lacey break-in, officers responded to reports of another break-in at a Providence Lacey clinic. No one was located at the scene, but the damage was consistent with that of the sledgehammer incident at South Sound Behavioral Hospital.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, who is about 5'9" with a slender build. He has sandy-blonde hair, glasses, and was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie with "Amazon" printed across the front, black and white Adidas-style track pants, black and white shoes.

If you have any information on his identity, contact Lacey Police at (360) 459-4333 and reference case 2024-1451.