2 shot during Kent domestic dispute, 1 in police custody

Two men were injured after a domestic dispute escalated into a shooting in Kent on Sunday.

Police say around 3:30 p.m., they were called to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lighthouse apartments, located near SE Kent-Kangley Rd and SE 256th St.

According to an early investigation, a 41-year-old man arrived at a 35-year-old woman’s house. The two argued, and the woman’s brother arrived to help.

Authorities say this escalated into a fight between the two men. Shots were fired — the 41-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were both shot.

Police detained the woman’s brother and questioned him.

Once the 41-year-old man was released from the hospital, he was booked into jail for outstanding warrants. The woman is still in treatment at Harborview Medical Center.

MORE FROM FOX 13 NEWS

Grandparents attack daughter, kidnap her child in Lakewood, court docs say

11 arrested, 8 stolen vehicles recovered in Pierce County emphasis patrols

Somali UW students receive racist letter, call for change

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

Kent Police have not specified what led up to the shooting, and are still investigating the incident.