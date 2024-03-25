Kent crash on SR 516 sends 1 to hospital

Kent police are investigating after a crash left a person injured Monday morning on State Route 516.

Thr crash happened between Meeker and State Route 161 before 4 a.m.

Investigators said the crash involved one car and one person was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Officials have not released the condition of the person taken to the hospital.

It's unknown how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

Both directions of SR 516 were blocked after the crash, but eastbound lanes later reopened to drivers.

The Washington State Department of transportation said drivers would not be able to turn left on Meeker.

Westbound lanes of SR 516 remained blocked as of 4:15 a.m.

FOX 13 News was at the scene Monday morning, and crews were towing away the car after 6:15 a.m.

It's unknown what led up to the crash and the investigation remains ongoing.