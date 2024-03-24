Seattle Veterinary Outreach, a veterinary care nonprofit, is working to repair its ambulance after it was stolen Thursday morning.

"It was parked next Woodhaven Veterinary Clinic," said manager Christie Lo. "When I came in, I noticed it was gone."

Surveillance video shared with FOX 13 shows two people walking up the towards the vehicle, and they manage to get inside and then drive away.

"Everett Police called us later that day saying it had been found," Lo said. "It was found near Paine Field in Everett."

Unfortunately, whoever took it heavily damaged the ignition, making the ambulance immobile. The organization said several door locks were broken, the windshield was severely damaged, and a rear window was smashed. The thieves even looted medication, equipment, drawers, and cupboards.

In a Facebook post, Seattle Veterinary Outreach said its ambulance will be assessed early next week. It’s unclear how much it will cost to fix.

In an effort to help, the community has stepped up with financial support. The organization said it received financial donations, as well as people fulfilling its Amazon wish list.

"We do not have enough words to express how grateful we are for your support in the last few days. Your gifts have been swift," the post read. "With your support we are that much closer to getting back in our community."