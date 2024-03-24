Thousands of fans packed T-Mobile Park ahead of the Mariners season opening for an all-access pass to the ballpark Sunday.

Fans were treated to player meet-and-greets, a clubhouse tour, running the bases and more for the first annual Opening Week Warm-Up event.

The event replaced the seemingly-defunct FanFest.

"We’re so excited," said Mariners fan Sandy Korthuis. "It has been the longest off-season ever. We can’t wait. We’re excited to be back in the ballpark. "

In addition to player meet-and-greets, fans got a front row seat to watch the Mariners Spring Training game as they took on the Chicago Cubs.

Various Mariners Legends, Future Stars and Mariners Front Office Staff were also on hand to welcome fans and sign autographs.

"This is great," said Mariners fan Jessee Hanson. "The lineup is going to be great. I have a feeling we’re going to rockstars with 95 wins. That’s what I’m hoping for baby, that and a division title."

The Mariners will start the regular season Thursday with a home game against the Boston Red Sox.