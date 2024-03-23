With Opening Day for the Mariners just around the corner, the excitement is palpable as fans gear up for another season of baseball in the Pacific Northwest. In that spirit, little leaguers and their parents gathered Saturday morning in Columbia City to commemorate the newly revamped Rainier Playfield.

The Mariners, in collaboration with Major League Baseball and Seattle Parks and Recreation, unveiled a new, million-dollar turf deal. The initiative aims to provide a more reliable playing surface for the community, particularly in the face of the region's notorious springtime rain.

"This is the precious northwest weather that we deal with in the spring," remarked one local coach. "With all the rain that we’ve had here this week is just an indicator of what these turf fields mean to us."

The upgraded facilities have been warmly welcomed by families and young athletes alike, who see it as a boon for the South Seattle community.

"It's huge; these fields were in a little bit of rough shape," expressed one parent, reflecting on the improvements.

The community celebrated the unveiling with a festive event that saw little leaguers donning their cleats and uniforms, eager to test out the refurbished diamond. Beloved mascot, Mariner Moose made a special appearance, further igniting the excitement among the young ballplayers and longtime sports fans alike.