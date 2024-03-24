Every move counts in the game of chess, and every move also counts in the chessboard of life, which is why Seattle Police Detective Denise Cookie Bouldin started a chess tournament in Rainier Beach. She saw a need and wanted to give kids an alternative to violence.

"If you don’t give your kids something positive to do, they will find some other activity or someone will recruit them for some negative activity," Bouldin said.

On Sunday, 150 kids from all over Seattle participated in the 2nd annual Detective Cookie Chess Classic Tournament at the Rainier Beach Community Center.

"You have to try and control your own pieces so you’re in control of the board, so if you lose something then you blame yourself and do better next time," Rekik Ayalew said.

Bouldin saw the interest in chess grow over the years, but the lessons she’s teaching go beyond the chess board. She teaches the kids lessons about staying off the streets and being anti-violent.

"I play chess with them and at the same time, I’m talking about issues, and some kids tell me things that’s been happening to them that’s inappropriate or someone tries to force them in a gang and that’s when I step in and make sure they’re going to be safe when they’re not at chess," Bouldin said.

She adds, it’s not just her that makes this a success, but the parents, the volunteers, and everyone who has donated.

