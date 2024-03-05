VIDEO: Seattle Police pursuit ends in arrest of robbery suspect

Police on Tuesday released dashcam video of a Jan. 9 pursuit, culminating in the arrest of a robbery suspect in South Seattle.

Reports of robberies came in around 12:30 in Seattle’s Atlantic neighborhood. People at a Shell gas station on Rainier Ave and Dearborn St were approached by a man who pointed a gun at them and demanded their money.

One victim saw the suspect drive away, heading south on Hiawatha S Pl in a white Ford Focus.

An hour later, a U.S. Postal worker was making deliveries in the area of Renton Ave S and S Rose St, when she said a man drove by and held a gun to his face.

Shortly after, police spotted the suspect car near S Kenyon St and attempted a traffic stop, but the car sped off. Officers pursued the car down Renton Ave until it crashed on Martin Luther King Jr Way near Othello Station.

Dashcam video released by police shows the suspect toss a gun out of the car mid-chase.

A witness recovered the gun and delivered it to police. Authorities confirmed it was reported stolen in Nov. 2023.

No one was injured and no property was damaged in the incident.

Police booked the 48-year-old suspect into King County Jail for two counts of attempted robbery and felony harassment.