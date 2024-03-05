Man accused of killing trooper is not a U.S. citizen: ICE

The man accused of crashing his car into a Washington State Patrol Trooper and killing him is not a U.S. citizen, officials said Tuesday.

Over the weekend, investigators say Raul Benitez Santana crashed his car into 27-year-old Trooper Christopher Gadd and killed him. FOX 13 News obtained probable cause documents which say Benitez Santana had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking and smoking weed before driving.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Seattle Enforcement and Removal Operations placed an immigration detainer with the Snohomish County Jail for Benitez Santana, who is a citizen of Mexico.

ICE issues immigration detainers against non-citizens who have been arrested for criminal activity and taken into custody by state or local law enforcement. It's a request from ICE to state or local law enforcement agencies to notify ICE as early as possible before a removable non-citizen is released.

According to an ICE official, Benitez Santana entered the U.S. without admission or parole by an immigration officer. He was encountered by ERO Seattle in 2013 at the South Correctional Entity in Burien, following his arrest for failure to appear for driving with a suspended license.

Benitez Santana behind bars on $1 million bail.