1 in custody for serious crash on I-5 near Marysville, freeway closed

Southbound I-5 is currently blocked due to a serious 3-car collision one mile north of Marysville.

Up to three vehicles were involved in the crash, with one being completely totaled.

Law enforcement has one suspect in custody related to this crash.

The freeway is expected to be closed until 5 p.m.

It's currently unknown if or how many people died in the crash.

The initial calls on the incident came in around 3 a.m.

Drivers should avoid the area or use alternate routes.