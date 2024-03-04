Fatal I-5 crash: Driver admitted to drinking, smoking weed before crash

Court documents released on the deadly I-5 crash that killed a Washington State trooper say the driver who caused the crash had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking and smoking weed before driving.

Snohomish County deputies arrived on southbound I-5 to find Trooper Chris Gadd still in his vehicle, which was crashed on the right shoulder in the grass. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A witness who was driving a semi-truck had dash camera footage that was shown to Snohomish County deputies. The Sheriff's Office says it showed a black SUV, driven by Raul Benitez Santana, speeding and swerving into the rear end of Trooper Gadd's vehicle.

A white van with six people inside crashed into Santana's vehicle after it came to a stop in the fast lane. The driver of the van suffered a broken wrist, but the rest of the passengers were uninjured.

Santana was then taken to a local hospital where he was accompanied by deputies. He was not given any medication or blood while at the hospital.

Santana told deputies he smoked a bowl of marijuana at around 9 p.m., and also had two beers, according to court documents.

Santana took a Preliminary Breath Test, which came back with a reading of .047, though it was taken three hours after the crash.

Deputies said Santana's eyes were closed for the majority of the time he was at the hospital, but two deputies noted that Santana's eyes were bloodshot.

Deputies took two vials of blood from Santana. He is being held in the Snohomish County Jail on $200,000 bail for vehicular homicide.

Santana has multiple previous convictions for driving with a suspended license, multiple tickets for speeding, and multiple domestic violence protection orders.