WSP Memorial Foundation raising funds for family of trooper killed in I-5 crash

As a memorial grows outside the Washington State Patrol's District Office in Marysville for Trooper Christopher Gadd, a non-profit is raising money for the family he leaves behind.

Trooper Gadd was killed when his cruiser was hit by a speeding car early Saturday morning.

A 32-year-old man from Lynnwood was arrested and booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

On Sunday morning, Trooper Gadd's mother, Gillian Gadd, posted this statement on Facebook:

"Dearest family and friends,

Thank you for your love and support.

We need it so much. There is peace in knowing there is an army of people praying and loving on us.

If I could ask one thing...

Please support our beautiful daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

Here's how...

We love you all."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Marysville mourns loss of trooper killed in I-5 crash

Gillian also posted information for ways to help her son's family through the Washington State Patrol Memorial Foundation: